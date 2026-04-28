Chirag predicts 'big victory' for BJP in Bengal

PATNA: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday predicted a "big victory" for the BJP in West Bengal, claiming that the people of the eastern state had become fed up with the "violent, corrupt and dictatorial" rule of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is a junior partner of the BJP-led NDA, was interacting with journalists in Bihar, a day ahead of the second and final phase of assembly polls in the neighbouring state.
"The people of West Bengal will vote to get rid of Mamata Banerjee's rule, which has been dictatorial, violent and corrupt. The intensive campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instilled confidence in the people", claimed the NDA partner.
"I am sure that the NDA is heading for a big victory in all five states where assembly poll results are expected on May 4. You can mark my words. I am not making a wild guess," said Paswan, referring to the elections in Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The Union minister, who represents the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, was asked about a recent incident in Delhi, where a person hailing from Bihar was shot dead allegedly by a police constable.
Opposition leaders like RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav have alleged that people from Bihar were facing hate crimes in places like Delhi, which were under the BJP rule.
The LJP (RV) president said as a partner in the ruling coalition, "We are committed to ensuring that nobody faces any type of discrimination and the Prime Minister's motto of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' is followed in letter and spirit".
He, however, lashed out at Yadav, saying, "It is leaders like him who bring a bad name to Bihar. While canvassing in other states, he has been speaking ill of Bihar just to claim that the BJP has brought ruin upon the state. People like him have no right to complain".
Notably, the RJD leader, whose party is a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has campaigned in favour of alliance partners in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.