Chirag predicts 'big victory' for BJP in Bengal

Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is a junior partner of the BJP-led NDA, was interacting with journalists in Bihar, a day ahead of the second and final phase of assembly polls in the neighbouring state.

"The people of West Bengal will vote to get rid of Mamata Banerjee's rule, which has been dictatorial, violent and corrupt. The intensive campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instilled confidence in the people", claimed the NDA partner.

"I am sure that the NDA is heading for a big victory in all five states where assembly poll results are expected on May 4. You can mark my words. I am not making a wild guess," said Paswan, referring to the elections in Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.