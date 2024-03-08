Chip tech training for tribal students

NEW DELHI: The Centre will provide training to tribal students in semiconductor technology in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science.

In partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the tribal affairs ministry also plans to use satellite-based technology on a pilot basis to improve mobile and net connectivity in remote tribal villages.

Officials said there are high prospects of jobs in the semiconductor industry in the coming years against the backdrop of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) launched by the government.

The ISM is a specialised and independent business division within the Digital India Corporation that aims to build a vibrant semiconductor and display ecosystem to enable India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.