China reduced deployment of troops along LAC in 2025: MoD report

The ministry mentioned this in its annual report for 2025-26.

"The year 2025 witnessed significant reduction in deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces opposite Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade size forces each deployed in areas along the LAC and in traditional training areas," it said.

The report said the deployment of the Indian Army in "all sectors along the LAC is robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency."

The relations between India and China had come under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.