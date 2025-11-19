Children’s Day offer: BSNL launches Rs 251 student plan

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a special student data pack priced at Rs 251 as part of Children’s Day, to support students with reliable, high-speed connectivity for their academic needs, said a press release issued by BSNL.

The plan offers 100 GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day for 28-day validity.

This special offer is available till December 13.

For queries or assistance in availing the student data pack, customers can use the BSNL self-care app or visit nearest customer service centre or any BSNL authorised franchisee or point of sales outlet, or call 1800-180-1503 or visit BSNL website.