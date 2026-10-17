Children have fundamental right to access internet, can't impose blanket ban on its use: SC

"The means by which measures relating to age-based restrictions are achieved are themselves an overreach. Such processes, inevitably, always require identifying and ascertaining the age of each and every user, continuous collection and monitoring of sensitive data and an overall disproportionate risk of misuse and surveillance, the kind which finds no place within the right to privacy of our people," it said.

The bench said the experience of other jurisdictions which have deployed such restrictions is equally instructive in discerning that the efficacy of these measures remains far from established.

It said restrictions reveal that children do not cease to use the internet merely because the law prohibits them from doing so, and they continue to use the same, albeit without the knowledge of their parents or the authorities, and move to other platforms and websites that are unregulated and even more unsafe.

"Such restrictions also make children who are being enticed or threatened on the internet reluctant to report the same to parents, guardians and trusted adults out of fear of reprisal for using the internet. This would significantly undermine the safety of our children, who are already apprehensive about confiding such incidents, even without such restrictions, and defeat the avowed object of the POCSO Act," it said.

The top court said keeping children away from social media platforms would, by no stretch of imagination, reduce incidents such as those revealed in the news report placed before the court.