Child health improves as severe diarrhoea prevalence falls: NFHS-6

The prevalence of severe diarrhoea among children under five declined from 0.7 per cent in NFHS-5 to 0.5 per cent in NFHS-6, while coverage of all three doses of the Rotavirus vaccine among children aged 12-23 months increased sharply from 36.4 per cent to 85.4 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

It added that under-five mortality had also declined by 38 per cent from 45 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 28 per 1,000 live births in 2024.

Rotavirus is one of the leading causes of severe diarrhoea and dehydration among infants and young children.