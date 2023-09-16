Chidambaram accuses BJP-led govt of weakening federalism in CWC

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Modi government, saying there is a challenge to the constitutional and federal structure of the country and federalism “is being systematically weakened”.

Addressing a press conference coinciding with the Congress Working Committee meeting here, party leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said it is “startling and deeply disappointing” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “not found two hours to visit Manipur” which has witnessed ethnic strife.

"On the political situation, we believe that there is a challenge to the Constitutional and federal structure of the country. Federalism is being systematically weakened, state governments have been hampered, revenues to state governments have been denied or reduced and obstacles are placed in the way of state governments discharging their responsibilities," Chidambaram said.

"There are two examples. Look at the Karnataka rice issue, even though Karnataka agreed to pay for the rice for its own scheme, FCI refused to give rice to Karnataka on the instructions of Centre. This has never happened in the country before. Look at Himachal Pradesh, funds were denied to Himachal especially disaster relief funds even child will know why funds are not given here because BJP lost elections in these two states," he added.

Chidambaram accused PM Modi of being “silent” on the situation in Manipur.

"Since May 5, Manipur has been burning...The PM has found the time to visit several countries, to make a quick dash to attend the ASEAN Summit and then come back for the G20. It's startling and deeply disappointing that he has not found two hours to visit Manipur...Except a two-minute mention of Manipur just before the Parliament session started, he has not spoken about Manipur," he said.

The former Home Minister said the Congress Working Committee is deliberating a draft resolution including the political situation in the country. “The deliberations are still underway...We are discussing the situation in the country.

Broadly, it can be divided into the political situation, the economic crisis that the country faces and the security threats both internal and external that are a great challenge to the country,” the Congress leader said. Party leader Jairam Ramesh, who also addressed the press conference, said the CWC will discuss preparations for assembly polls in five states on Sunday.