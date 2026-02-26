Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover two pressure cooker IEDs

A joint team comprising DRG personnel, along with Sub Inspector Annuram Attami and two constables from Barsur Police Station, carried out a meticulous sweep based on the credible tip-off.

During the thorough search, the forces located and secured an explosive dump concealed by Maoists. The recovered items included two pressure cooker IEDs, each weighing five kilograms and fitted with fifteen meters of wire.

These devices, commonly used by Maoist groups for ambushes and area denial tactics, posed a serious threat to patrolling security personnel and local villagers who frequent the forested paths, said the officials.