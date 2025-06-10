Chhattisgarh HC gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

BILASPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court, located in Bilaspur district, has received a bomb threat via an anonymous email, prompting police to conduct a thorough search of the premises, officials said on Tuesday.

The threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after the search on Monday, they said.

The threat message was received on the official email ID of the Chhattisgarh HC late Monday afternoon following which police were alerted at 5.50 pm, Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh told PTI.

The email, sent by an unidentified person, stated "an improvised explosive device was planted in the Collectorate office and we will blow it up by 6.45 pm on Monday," he said.

The premises was immediately evacuated, the official said.

A police team, accompanied by two Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and a dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises till 10 pm, he said.

"During the search, no suspicious object, bomb, explosive or any dangerous material was found anywhere in the premises," the official said.

As a precautionary measure, a bomb detection and disposal squad was deployed in the HC premises on Tuesday, he said.

An FIR was registered and an investigation was on to trace the source of the email, the official said.