Chhattisgarh govt allows bursting of firecrackers for two hours, issues guidelines for Diwali, other festivals

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has issued an advisory allowing the bursting of firecrackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali, Chhath, Guruparva, Christmas and New Year. The time windows for Diwali would be between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Firecrackers are burst with great pomp and show during the festivals, especially Diwali, but in view of the increasing pollution in the environment, the Housing and Transport Department of Chhattisgarh has issued guidelines regarding the burning of firecrackers.

As per the issued guidelines, the duration for exploding firecrackers on Diwali and Guru Parv is from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm, for Chhath Puja, the timings are from 6 am to 8 am and on New Year and Christmas, timings are from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am, an official statement said.

The other guidelines for the burning of firecrackers in the state include the sale of green firecrackers by licensed traders that generate less pollution.

The guidelines also added that only those firecrackers can be sold whose sound level is within the prescribed range. The sale, use and manufacture of series crackers or sticks is prohibited.

Instructions have also been given to cancel the license of such manufacturers of firecrackers, who have used lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury in firecrackers. The sale of firecrackers will be prohibited on online websites, as per the guidelines.

In a bid to curb air pollution during winter, the Chhattisgarh Environmental Conservation Board (CECB) has banned the bursting of crackers from December 1 to January 31 in six major cities of the state, including Raipur.

A department official said that the ban on firecrackers has been imposed to reduce air pollution and to keep the environment clean and healthy during the winter season. The ban on firecrackers has been enforced in Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai, Durg, Raigarh and Korba.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition of the firecracker manufacturers seeking permission to manufacture firecrackers using barium nitrate and allowed the bursting of firecrackers only for 2 hours on Diwali.