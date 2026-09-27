Chhattisgarh floods: 5,000 rescued; video shows locals retrieving swept-away liquor bottles

As many as six truck drivers and helpers were stranded on a highway in the worst-affected Bastar and sought help from the rooftops of their vehicles before being rescued, they said.

On Saturday, two persons were reported missing after being swept away in separate incidents in Dhamtari district, while two boys, aged 12 and 16, were swept away while bathing in the swollen Arpa river in Bilaspur district, they said, adding that the body of one of the victims was found.

Although rainfall has subsided, rising water levels in rivers and streams due to continued inflow from upstream areas and release of water from dams have aggravated the flood-like situation, particularly in Bastar and adjoining areas, they said.

More than 1,000 persons have been rescued and shifted to relief camps in the last 24 hours in Bastar district, an official in Jagdalpur said. Sixteen persons stranded in the Dongaghat area were rescued using helicopters on Sunday morning, he said.

The administration has set up 43 relief camps in urban and rural areas of the district, where more than 5,000 affected people were being provided shelter, food and other essential facilities, the official said.

The Indravati river level rose to 12.56 metres by 8 pm on Saturday, 4.26 metres above the danger mark. The rising water level has prompted heightened vigilance in low-lying and riverside settlements, with field teams instructed to monitor vulnerable areas round the clock and evacuate people whenever required, he said.

Bastar Collector Akash Chhikara and Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha visited several affected areas, including Dongaghat and Asna, for the second consecutive day on Saturday to assess the situation. They also inspected arrangements at a relief camp in Panarapara, he said.