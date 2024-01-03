Chhattisgarh declares Dry Day on Jan 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to observe a 'dry day' on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Tuesday evening that the state will observe a 'dry day' on January 22 to mark the 'Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha' ceremony that will be organised in Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

In the same sequence, the Excise Department issued instructions on Wednesday to ensure the implementation of the aforementioned announcement.

"The people of Chhattisgarh are enthusiastically looking forward to this mega event, as Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. In consideration of the zeal and fervour of the people, this auspicious day will be declared a dry day in Chhattisgarh," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai in a video message released yesterday.

As per the order issued in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 24 of the Chhattisgarh Excise Act, 1915, all the country liquor and foreign liquor retail shops, restaurant bars, hotel bars, and clubs located in the state will be closed on January 22.

Collectors have been directed to ensure the implementation of "Dry Day." The Excise Department has directed the officials to make sure that no liquor shop, hotel, restaurant, club or any other establishment or person sells or serves liquor on "Dry Day."

Non-proprietary clubs, restaurants and hotels have also been instructed not to allow the selling and serving of liquor on the "dry day" declared as stated above. Instructions have also been given to strictly ban personal storage of liquor and storage of liquor on unlicensed premises during the said period and take action to confiscate them.

Besides, all the district offices as well as the divisional and state-level flying squads have been directed to take effective steps to prevent the transportation and sale of illegal liquor. An investigation team has also been constituted to keep a check on the suspicious locations and vehicles to prevent the illegal storage of liquor.