Chhattisgarh assembly session to begin on Feb 5; budget to be tabled on Feb 9

RAIPUR: The first budget session of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will begin on Monday, and the state's budget for FY 2024-25 will be tabled on February 9, Speaker Raman Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the session will commence with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address.

A debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address is proposed for February 7 and 8, and state Finance Minister O P Chaudhary will present the budget for FY 2024-25 on February 9, he said.

The third supplementary budget for FY 2023-24 will be tabled in the House on Monday, and a discussion over it will be held on February 6, he said.

The session will have 20 sittings and is scheduled to conclude on March 1, Singh said.

As on Sunday, a total of 2,335 notices of questions were received from legislators, of which 1,162 were starred and 1,173 unstarred questions, he said.

Similarly, 10 notices for calling attention motion were received, the Speaker said.