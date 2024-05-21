Chhattisgarh accident: Vehicle carrying tendu leaves collectors falls into valley, 18 women among 19 dead

KAWARDHA: Nineteen tribals, including 18 women, were killed and three others injured when a mini goods vehicle ferrying a group of tendu leaves collectors plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Monday afternoon, police said.

As per preliminary information, a brake failure led to the major accident, they said.

The accident occurred at around 1.45 pm on Banjari Ghat near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The victims were returning home after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the vehicle meant for transporting goods, he said.

As per preliminary information, when the vehicle, with 36 people onboard, was descending in Banjari Ghat (valley), the driver shouted that brakes have failed following which many male occupants and he himself jumped off, the IPS officer said.

The vehicle veered off the road, tumbled down 40 feet and crashed onto a road below the valley, the official said.

On the other side of the road where the vehicle crashed there is a 200 feet deep gorge, he said.

After being alerted about the accident, teams of health personnel from nearby Kukdur and Pandariya and a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue exercise, Pallava said.

“Twelve women and a man were killed on the spot, while nine others sustained injuries. Five women of the nine injured succumbed while being shifted to a hospital,” he said.

The remaining four injured persons, including three women, were shifted to Kabirdham district hospital here where a woman succumbed, the SP said.

Senior district administration and police officials visited the accident spot.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be lodged against the vehicle’s owner and the driver, the SP said.

The victims were natives of Semarha village and for the last one week, they were using the same vehicle while going for plucking tendu leaves (used for making ‘beedis’ or leaf-wrapped cigarettes), he said.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, visited Pandariya community health centre where 13 bodies were brought for post-mortem, and also the accident spot. Post-mortem of five bodies were performed at Kukdur health centre and of one in the district hospital.

Talking to reporters at Pandariya, Sharma termed the incident as “unfortunate” and said the state government will provide compensation to the kin of the victims as per the rules.

“The victims were natives of Semarha village in the Kukdur area. They used to regularly travel by vehicle to pluck tendu leaves. They were tendu leaf collectors.. It is a very painful and unfortunate incident,” he said.

Asked about the cause of the incident, Sharma said as per preliminary information, a brake failure led to the accident.

Queried about safety measures to be taken on Banjari Ghat, the Deputy CM said, “It is not a matter of negligence, it is an accident. I don’t think there is a need to look for fault in this. However, there is a need to focus on the fitness of such vehicles.” “If required a probe will be conducted,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and loss of lives.

“The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” said the President in a message on social media platform ‘X’.

PM Modi described the crash as extremely painful.

“The road accident that occurred in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh, is very painful. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims,” the PM said in a message.

CM Sai instructed the district administration to provide best possible medical assistance to the injured.

“Learnt about the tragic accident near Bahpani village in Kabirdham district. Necessary instructions have been given to the district administration to provide better treatment to the injured. May the departed souls rest in peace, and I express my deepest condolences to their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Sai said in a post on ‘X’.