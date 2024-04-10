Chhattisgarh: 12 killed, 14 injured after bus overturns and falls into ditch in Durg

DURG: At least 12 passengers were killed and 14 injured after a bus overturned and rolled over into a ditch in the Kumhari area of the Durg district, an official said.

The incident took place at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the official informed.

Sharing details of the incident, Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary said 12 passengers were killed and 14 grievously hurt after the bus, packed with workers, fell into a ditch in Durg.

"The bus carrying labourers fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital," Choudhary said.

"Twelve of the injured were referred and shifted to AIIMS (Raipur), while the remaining two are receiving treatment at a private hospital. All of them are currently in stable condition and we are providing them with the best possible care," the Collector added.

The process of evacuating passengers still trapped inside the bus was underway, she said, adding that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to his official X handle to post, "I was saddened by the news of a bus, packed with employees of a private firm, meeting with an accident near Kumhari in Durg."

"I also received news that 11 of the employees sadly perished in the accident," the tweet added.

"I pray to the Almighty to bring peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured employees. I wish them a speedy recovery."