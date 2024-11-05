Chhath preparations being made on a grand scale, says Delhi CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that preparations for Chhath Puja are underway on a grand scale as the four-day festival commenced on Tuesday with the Nahay-Khay rituals. Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across several Indian states and internationally.

This year, the festival spans from November 5 to 8. CM Atishi noted that Chhath has been celebrated with great enthusiasm since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assumed power in Delhi.

"I am delighted to say that in the past 10 years, since the formation of the AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister, the Chhath festival has been celebrated with grandeur.

This enables Purvanchalis living and working in Delhi to celebrate without leaving the city. Purvanchalis are an integral part of Delhi; it is their home too. Following this tradition, Chhath preparations are being made on a grand scale," CM Atishi told reporters.

She added, "On November 7, when the evening 'arghya' will be offered, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday. Additionally, more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats are being set up across the city with full government support.

Cultural programmes will be held at prominent ghats, organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy." Earlier, Atishi announced the holiday on November 7, recognising Chhath Puja as an "important festival" for Delhi's residents. Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees in these states, as well as in Delhi, performed rituals early Tuesday morning at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats. The festival begins with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focused on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The festivities will end on November 8.