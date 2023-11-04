Begin typing your search...

Chetak helicopter of Indian Navy meets with ground accident at INS Gaurda runway

According to officials of the Indian Navy, the helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks.

ByANIANI|4 Nov 2023 12:18 PM GMT
Representative image.

KOCHI: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy met with a ground accident on Saturday at the runway of INS Garuda, Kochi, officials said, adding that a navy sailor lost his life in the incident.

According to officials of the Indian Navy, the helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," the officials added.

Further details are awaited.

Chetak helicopterIndian Navy Chetak helicopterIndian NavyINS Gaurda runway
ANI

