Chennithala terms attack on ED officials outside Vijayan's house as 'CPI(M)'s conspiracy'

Chennithala emphasised that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and everyone involved in the violence, no matter how big they are, will face stringent legal action.

He said that in the state capital, the CPI(M) workers deliberately attacked the ED officials' vehicles to disrupt the normal way of life.

The Home Minister on Wednesday said that despite the lack of information to the Kerala police or Home Department from ED regarding the raids, the police on its own reached all the places where the crowd had gathered during the search.