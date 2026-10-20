Chennithala seeks stringent NDPS Act, Centre-state initiative for drug-free India

Chennithala, in a Facebook post, said that he has sent a letter to Shah requesting the meeting.

The minister said that drug seizures in Keralam, under the state's 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics drive, have revealed extensive networks that reach well beyond the state's borders and even into foreign countries.

"Consequently, urgent intervention at the national level is essential," he said.

He said that Shah has been requested to convene the special meeting of home ministers of all states to hold detailed consultations regarding a complete revision of the law and the implementation of strict follow-up measures, as the drug mafia was "operating freely by exploiting loopholes in the existing legal framework."

"Practices such as repackaging large quantities of narcotics into smaller units for distribution, the introduction of new synthetic drugs into the market, the exploitation of delays in forensic testing, and the concealment of funds in 'benami' (proxy) accounts all expose the inherent weaknesses in the current legal system.