Chennai’s Shreya turns ‘UK high commissioner’

NEW DELHI: Shreya Dharmarajan, a 21-year-old woman from Chennai, became the top boss at the British High Commission in India for a full day after winning a competition that was organised to empower the next generation of women leaders.

Shreya is the seventh winner of the India edition of the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition to get a rare behind-the-scenes look at the life of a diplomat and seeing the UK-India partnership in action, the British high commission said.