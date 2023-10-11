Begin typing your search...

Chennai’s Shreya turns ‘UK high commissioner’

Shreya is the seventh winner of the India edition of the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition to get a rare behind-the-scenes look at the life of a diplomat.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Oct 2023 12:41 AM GMT
Chennai's Shreya turns 'UK high commissioner'
NEW DELHI: Shreya Dharmarajan, a 21-year-old woman from Chennai, became the top boss at the British High Commission in India for a full day after winning a competition that was organised to empower the next generation of women leaders.

Shreya is the seventh winner of the India edition of the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition to get a rare behind-the-scenes look at the life of a diplomat and seeing the UK-India partnership in action, the British high commission said.

DTNEXT Bureau

