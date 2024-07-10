Chennai likely to receive light to moderate spell for the next two days

CHENNAI: In respite from sweltering heat, the capital city might receive moderate showers along with thunderstorm activity during the evening or night hours for the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday.

The department has predicted that the state is likely to witness above normal rainfall for the next few days due to the westerly wind prevailing over the sea.

For the past few days, Chennaiites have been experiencing soaring heat during the day time and a slight surge in the maximum temperature.

However, as the moderate westerlies/south westerlies prevail over the lower tropospheric levels, it might trigger rainfall activity over various parts of the city including Chennai and neighbouring city in the evening or night times with sky condition cloudy and thunderstorm activity for the next two days.

From next week, the rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce and record below rainfall level over western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu.

The rest of the state might record normal rainfall as usual. On the other hand, if the southwest monsoon has become vigorous and favorable for TN, it is likely to bring rain over the state.

The weather department has issued warning for TN fishermen not to venture into the sea over the Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining the south coastal area of Tamil Nadu till July 14.

As strong winds the speed reaches 35 kmph to 45 kmph likely to prevail in these areas. The fishermen in the deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.

According to RMC, during the southwest monsoon from June 1 to July 10, Tamil Nadu received 123 mm rainfall against the average 69 mm which is 79 percent more than usual.

The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Tirunelveli district with 120 mm is 332 percent more rainfall during this season.