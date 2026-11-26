TIRUPATI: Chennai-based devotee Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain on Thursday donated 121 kg of gold ornaments valued at around Rs 160 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here.
The donation comprises 45 ornaments in nine sets, which include a Srivaru crown and Padma Paadalu (ornaments for feet), among others.
"The Jain couple from Chennai donated 121 kg gold ornaments to Srivaru in the presence of CM Chandrababu," an official press release said.
According to TTD sources, this would be the largest offering ever made by an individual devotee to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.
The CM thanked the Jains for their massive donation to the deity and observed that the glory of Srivaru is inexplicable.