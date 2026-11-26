The donation comprises 45 ornaments in nine sets, which include a Srivaru crown and Padma Paadalu (ornaments for feet), among others.

"The Jain couple from Chennai donated 121 kg gold ornaments to Srivaru in the presence of CM Chandrababu," an official press release said.

According to TTD sources, this would be the largest offering ever made by an individual devotee to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The CM thanked the Jains for their massive donation to the deity and observed that the glory of Srivaru is inexplicable.