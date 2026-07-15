Chennai-Bengaluru bullet train project enters next phase with fresh tender

Parandur station retained despite airport uncertainty

Incidentally, the documents show that the plan for the 306.2-km Chennai-Bengaluru section has retained Parandur station though the State government has decided to scrap the plan to set up a greenfield airport there. The section will run through Chennai, Poonamallee, and Parandur in Tamil Nadu; Chittoor and Bangarupalem in Andhra Pradesh; and Kolar, Malur, Whitefield, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The station in Chennai has been planned as an underground facility adjacent to MGR Chennai Central railway station with connectivity to the Metro Rail. In Poonamallee, the proposal is to set up an elevated station on the northern side of National Highway-4 with connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, Metro Phase II, Chennai airport, and the city centre.

Parandur has again been identified as an elevated station on the southern side of the greenfield airport that is now hanging in balance, with connectivity to the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, NH-48, and the Outer Ring Road through connector roads.