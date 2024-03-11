Cheetah Gamini delivers 5 cubs at Kuno

BHOPAL: ‘Gamini’, a female cheetah brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to five cubs on Sunday, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26.

Taking to social media, Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said, “High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today (sic).”

This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa, Yadav said, adding that the number of cubs born in India now stands at 13.

“Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26 (sic),” he said.

Gamini was among the 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa in February 2023. Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17, 2022.