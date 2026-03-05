Charred body of teen found after fire destroys over 100 shanties in Delhi's Rithala

Firefighters pulled out the charred body of the girl who was initially reported missing after the fire.

The blaze that was reported to authorities at 4.15 am spread rapidly through the densely packed shanties, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of their huts to escape the flames.

Residents said the shanty cluster was home to migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and other states who worked as daily wage workers in nearby factories, construction sites and small establishments.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) launched a large-scale firefighting operation and deployed more than 18 fire tenders to control the blaze.

After the fire was brought under control, firefighters recovered the charred body of a teenage girl from the debris.

"Teams reached the location soon after the call was received and began firefighting operations. The fire had already engulfed several shanties in the cluster," a fire official said.

Officials said the blaze spread quickly because the huts were built very close to each other and many contained highly inflammable materials such as plastic sheets, wooden planks and cloth.

Firefighters and local police personnel carried out rescue and cooling operations and managed to bring the fire under control by around 6.30 am.

"The fire had spread to more than 100 huts and a adjacent godown of paper rolls and cardboard and the doors and windows of some residential flats also caught fire. A 17-year-old girl charred body was also recovered. Her body was sent to BSA Hospital by PCR," the officer said.

Police said the girl has been identified and further legal procedures are underway.