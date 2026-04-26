Charminar Express halted in Telengana after smoke emanates from coach, no injuries

HYDERABAD: Smoke and sparks emanated from a wheel of a coach of Charminar Express bound to Tambaram, prompting the train to be halted at a railway station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said on Sunday.
There was no damage or casualty in the incident, which occurred due to "brake binding" on April 25, they said.
In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the SCR said: "Train No 12760 Hyderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express, which left Hyderabad on 25th April, was stopped at Aler Railway station of Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway at 07.47 pm due to BRAKE BINDING in S5 coach".
Smoke and sparks were noticed in the wheel of the coach, which was extinguished immediately by the railway staff, it said.
Brake binding in trains occurs when brake pads stick to the wheels and fail to release fully after the brakes are disengaged. This causes the wheels to drag, leading to smoke, sparks, a burning smell, and, in some cases, flat spots on wheels.
The train departed at 08.10 pm to its destination, Tambaram, the SCR said, adding there was no damage or casualty.