Charminar Express halted in Telengana after smoke emanates from coach, no injuries

There was no damage or casualty in the incident, which occurred due to "brake binding" on April 25, they said.

In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the SCR said: "Train No 12760 Hyderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express, which left Hyderabad on 25th April, was stopped at Aler Railway station of Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway at 07.47 pm due to BRAKE BINDING in S5 coach".