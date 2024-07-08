Chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case after gathering sufficient evidence: Home Minister

BENGALURU: A chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are accused, would be filed after gathering sufficient evidence, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.



All the accused are currently under judicial custody till July 18.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

"Accused have been arrested, investigation is on, evidence is being collected, after that chargesheet will be filed. Can it be fast forwarded just because the media says?" Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

"There are procedures, after collecting sufficient evidence, a chargesheet will be filed. I have already said that there is no need to protect anyone in this case, and it will not be done,"he said.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered on June 8.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Pavithra, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy’s murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

