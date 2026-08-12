Charges against Justice Varma 'are proved': LS probe panel on cash discovery

In its report submitted in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, the three-member committee constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act said Justice Varma failed to furnish satisfactory explanation on the presence, source or ownership of cash found in the store room of his official residence.

The panel also said that material evidence was not secured or preserved and the evidentiary condition of the storeroom was disturbed before the lawful sealing and inspection.

It also found that the explanation by Justice Varma did not exhibit candour, transparency and institutional responsibility expected in the circumstances.