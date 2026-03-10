Chapter on 'judicial graft': NCERT issues public apology, says book withdrawn

The social science textbook for Class 8 stated that corruption, a massive backlog of cases and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCERT said, "The National Council of Educational Research and Training has recently published a social science textbook, 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' Grade 8 (Part 2), which contained Chapter 4 titled 'The Role of Judiciary in our Society'."

"The director and members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said chapter four. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available," it added.