Chaos at MCD House Meeting over Alleged Assault on DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

NEW DELHI: Aruckus erupted in the MCD House here on Tuesday over the allegations of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal that she was assaulted by a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff at the chief minister's official residence. BJP and Congress councillors stormed into the well of the House as soon as the proceedings began and started raising slogans against Kejriwal and demanding his resignation over the incident.

They raised slogans such as ''Kejriwal haye haye'' and ''Kejriwal istifa do''.

The opposition councillors also stood at the mayor's podium carrying posters with ''Dalit Mayor Ko kursi par baithao, Dalit virodhi Kejriwal istifa do'' slogans written on them.

Amid the ruckus, the mayor adjourned the House and left the meeting. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, the police officials said.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.