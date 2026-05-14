Chaos at Calcutta High Court after lawyers shout ‘thief’ slogans at Mamata Banerjee

TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee, who accompanied her to court, alleged that lawyers under the influence of the BJP attempted to heckle the former chief minister, and the party's legal team had a tough time safely escorting her out.

“The court is not a place to publicly brand someone a thief or a dacoit. We can also say similar things about opposition party leaders. The former CM had gone to the court to argue a petition, and we faced immense difficulty while leaving the place after the hearing got over.