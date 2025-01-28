Changes in pattern of train service on Kazipet – Vijayawada section announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified changes in the pattern of train services due to pre non interlocking/ non interlocking work in Khammam station in Kazipet – Vijayawada section in Secunderabad division :

Cancellation of Train Services

Train No. 22648 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Korba Bi-Weekly Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 06.15 am on 03, 06 & 10 February,

Train No. 22647 Korba - Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Bi-Weekly Superfast Express leaving Korba at 7.40 pm on 05, 08 & 12 February,

Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur - Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Tri-Weekly Raptisagar Superfast Express leaving Gorakhpur at 6.40 am on 07 & 09 February,

Train No. 12512 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Gorakhpur Tri-Weekly Raptisagar Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 06.35 am on 11 & 12 February,

Train No. 06509 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Special (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur) leaving KSR Bengaluru at 7.15 am on 03 & 10 February and

Train No. 06510 Danapur – KSR Bengaluru Special (via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai) leaving Danapur at 6.10 pm on 05 & 12 February wil be fully cancelled