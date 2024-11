Changes cancelled, two express trains to run per normal schedule: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Several express train diversions, short termination, change in origination and rescheduling announced earlier by Southern Railway stands cancelled and would run as per normal schedule without any changes.

Train 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6 am on November 28 (Thursday), Train 22648 Kochuveli-Korba Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 6.15 am on November 28 (Thursday) will run as per normal schedule.

Earlier notified diversion to run via Perambur, Vyasarpadi Jeeva, Korukkupet is cancelled.