"Change your mindset...there is no law and order in state": K'taka LoP R Ashoka slams Siddaramaiah govt

BENGALURU: The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka on Friday slammed the Siddaramaiah government over the Rameshwaram cafe blast incident and said that the ruling Congress party needs to change its mindset and strictly take action against such nefarious elements who are trying to destabilize the law and order situation in the state. As many as 10 people have been injured in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, R Ashoka said, "The mindset has to be changed. They (Karnataka government) are saying 'Brand Bengaluru' but it will become 'Bomb Bengaluru'. I request the government to take serious action. There is no law and order. This government is not running properly." PC Rao, President, Bengaluru hotel owners association said that the blast incident has not occurred to the cylinder blast.

"The reason has not been identified. We are not sure. Inspection is going on, only after investigative reports we can conclude anything. But this is not a gas blast," he said.

A team of National Investigation Agency also visited the explosion site in the Whitefield area.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the accused involved in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe will be traced and punished, adding that opposition parties should refrain from indulging in politics over the incident.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must give free hand to agencies to investigate the Rameshwaram cafe blast incident, adding that State government is repeatedly changing its narrative on the matter.

"At first, they tried the narrative of cylinder blast. Now, they are trying the narrative of business rivalry. Why can't the Congress Govt allow the investigation agencies to do their job? Why preempt? Why prompt? Vote Bank compulsions? CM Siddaramaiah must give free hand to investigate and give clear answers to people of Bengaluru," Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

A security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe who was present at the time of the incident said, "I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel."

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.