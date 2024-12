Change in pattern of train services between Kazipet and Vijayawada announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified a change in pattern of train services due to Per- Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works at Motumari Jn between Kazipet and Vijayawada section of Secunderabad Division.

Train No. 22646 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Indore Ahilyanagari Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 06.35 am on 28 December, 2024 & 04 January, 2025

Train No. 22645 Indore – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Ahilyanagari Superfast Express scheduled to leave Indore at 4.45 pm on 30 December, 2024 & 06 January, 2025.

Train no. 22648 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Korba Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 06.15 am on 26, 30 December, 2024, 02 & 06 January, 2025.

Train no 22647 Korba – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Superfast Express scheduled to leave Korba at 7.40 pm on 28, December, 01, 04 & 08 January, 2025.

Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Raptisagar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Gorakhpur at 06.35 am on 26 December, 2024, 03 & 05 January, 2025.

Train No. 12512 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Gorakhpur Raptisagar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 06.35 am on 31 December, 2024, 07 & 08 January, 2025.

Train No. 12521 Barauni – Ernakulam Raptisagar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Barauni at 10.50 pm on 23, 30 December 2024 & 06 January, 2025.

Train No. 12522 Ernakulam – Barauni Raptisagar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 10.50 am on 27 December, 2024, 03 & 10 January, 2025.

Train No. 01927 Kanpur Central – Madurai Festival Special scheduled to leave Kanpur Central at 12.30 pm on 25 December, 2024, 01 & 08 January 2025.

Train No. 01928 Madurai – Kanpur Central Festival Special scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.35 pm on 27 December, 2024, 03 & 10 January, 2025.

Train No. 02122 Jabalpur – Madurai Superfast Special scheduled to leave Jabalpur at 4.25 pm on 26 December, 2024.

Train No. 02121 Madurai – Jabalpur Superfast Special scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.35 pm on 28 December, 2024.

Train No. 03325 Dhanbad – Coimbatore Express scheduled to leave Dhanbad at 10.10 pm on 25 December, 2024 & 01st January, 2025.

Train No. 03326 Coimbatore – Dhanbad Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 12.55 pm on 28 December, 2024 & 04th January, 2025

Train no 06509 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Humsafar Express scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 07.15 am on 30 December, 2024 & 06 January, 2025 would be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway said.