Change in departure point for Mumbai-Nagercoil Express; passengers face inconvenience

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at improving suburban electric train services, the Central Railway has shifted the operation of certain trains, including the Mumbai-Nagercoil Express, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).
The decision has drawn strong opposition from passengers, particularly Tamil commuters, whose requests to reconsider the shift were not heeded by the administration.
The Mumbai-Nagercoil Express had been operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for over 30 years. The service has long benefited hundreds of thousands of Tamils living in Mumbai, as well as passengers from neighbouring states such as Karnataka.
Following the change, the train departed from LTT for the first time on Tuesday. On its very first day of operation from the new terminus, passengers reported several difficulties in reaching the station to board the train. Commuters from Mumbai’s western suburbs, in particular, faced significant inconvenience, as per a Daily Thanthi report.