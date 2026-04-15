Change in departure point for Mumbai-Nagercoil Express; passengers face inconvenience

The Mumbai-Nagercoil Express had been operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for over 30 years. The service has long benefited hundreds of thousands of Tamils living in Mumbai, as well as passengers from neighbouring states such as Karnataka.

Following the change, the train departed from LTT for the first time on Tuesday. On its very first day of operation from the new terminus, passengers reported several difficulties in reaching the station to board the train. Commuters from Mumbai’s western suburbs, in particular, faced significant inconvenience, as per a Daily Thanthi report.