Chandrayaan 3 rover put to sleep after completing assignments

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Sep 2023 5:13 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Chandrayaan 3's rover Pragyaan has been put to sleep after it completed its 14-day assignment on the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has informed the development on its social media handle.

It informed that the rover has been parked and set into sleep mode, and its APXS & LIBS payloads have been turned off.

The receiver is being kept on and it is expected that the solar panel would receive light at the next sunrise on September 22, 2023 following which the rover is expected to 'wake up' again.

India made history by becoming the first country to set its footprint on moon's south pole surface on August 23.

NationalChandrayaan 3Indian Space Research OrganisationISROPragyaan
Online Desk

