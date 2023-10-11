Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Amaravati inner ring road case

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati inner ring road case on Wednesday.

The court that heard the argument on the anticipatory bail petition filed by him granted temporary bail and issued an interim order not to arrest Naidu till October 16 in the case.

The court also instructed CID to not make any arrest till tomorrow in the Angallu 307 case. High Court stayed PT warrant on Inner Ring Road petition filed by CID Vijayawada ACB court.

Earlier today, Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh also arrived at the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Tadeaplli for second-day interrogation in the inner ring road case.

Police have set up three-step barricading at the site in case of protest by party activists. CID added Nara Lokesh as A-14 (Accused 14) in the Inner Ring Road alignment case CID was interrogated by CID till 5 pm on Tuesday as per court orders.

After the questioning by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) about alleged irregularities in the Inner Ring Road case, Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh said, "I have nothing to hide."

"In September, I was summoned by Andhra Pradesh CID in an alleged inner ring road scam and I went to court because they were asking questions unrelated to me and documents which today I don't have access to. High Court clearly stated that such questions can't be asked and then I was asked to appear today in front of CID...for nearly 6 hours, I was questioned and a total of 50 questions were asked, out of which 49 questions were not related to alleged inner ring road scam...I am asked to appear tomorrow again...I will reappear again tomorrow...I have nothing to hide..." he told reporters on Tuesday.

In May 2022, the CID registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an Inner Ring Road in Amaravati. Meanwhile TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu continues to be in judicial custody.

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month in connection with the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case.