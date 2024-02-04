Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC to hear on Monday plea filed by AAP-Cong candidate

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by INDIA bloc’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s refusal to stay the results of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC).

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra will hear the matter on February 5.

Last week, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on Kumar’s behalf, had sought directions from the top court for urgent listing of the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Kuldeep Kumar has petitioned the Supreme Court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to pass an interim order on staying the election results held on January 30 for the post of mayor.

Hearing a plea filed by Kumar -- AAP and Congress Party’s joint candidate -- who had accused the Presiding Officer of resorting to fraud and forgery in the counting process, the Punjab and Haryana High Court did not pass any interim relief but issued a notice in the matter and sought response from the Chandigarh administration and CMC within a period of three weeks.

In his petition before the high court, the AAP-Congress joint candidate alleged complete departure of the practice and rules saying that the presiding officer refused to allow the nominees of parties to monitor the counting of votes.

Kumar prayed for fresh elections in a free and fair manner under the supervision of a retired High Court judge.