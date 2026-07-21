'Chalo Sansad' march over NEET ends with Centre agreeing to hold talks

NEW DELHI: Thousands participated in the much-anticipated ‘Chalo Sansad’ (Parliament March) call given by the nascent youth movement, the Cockroach Janta Party, on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who presided over a fiasco-ridden NEET earlier in the year.
By daybreak, central Delhi had turned into a sea of people — teenagers bunking school, parents marching with their children, college students beside government job aspirants, and small-towners with city folks — carrying flags and placards.
As thousands gathered despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which bars unlawful assemblies except at designated protest sites with prior permission, police in riot gear stood behind several layers of metal barricades to stop protestors from moving towards Parliament. Buses were kept ready to detain protesters, while emergency vehicles waited nearby. Internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi.
By afternoon, the high-security roads leading to Parliament had turned into a battleground of slogan-shouting, rain and tear gas. The Delhi Police said more than 50 of its members were injured, while the CJP alleged police excess.
Hours later, the Centre reached out to CJP representatives, with Union Minister J P Nadda assuring a two-member CJP delegation that the government leadership will hold internal discussions on their demands.
According to the CJP, the Centre’s assurance came after its spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda, who acted as a government emissary, twice within two hours at the minister’s residence and submitted a memorandum citing their demands. In three direct and explicit demands, the CJP has sought the release of Sonam Wangchuk, with no prohibition on his movements, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra
Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET aspirants who committed suicide, following the NEET 2026 paper leaks.
“The only assurance we got is that he (Nadda) will talk to the leadership and share the conclusions,” said Ranka.
After the meeting, Das voiced his concern over the police crackdown on protestors at the dharna site and demanded that the government agree to their demands, stating that they are in line with the aspirations of the country’s youth.
Earlier, as the stream of protestors surged, Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in the Parliament House complex. It was not immediately known what transpired at the meeting.
By evening, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke along with Ranka, Das and wife of Wangchuk, Gitanjali Angmo, continued the sit-in near Kerala House, saying the agitation would continue despite the crackdown. The CJP, led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20.