'Chalo Sansad' march over NEET ends with Centre agreeing to hold talks

By daybreak, central Delhi had turned into a sea of people — teenagers bunking school, parents marching with their children, college students beside government job aspirants, and small-towners with city folks — carrying flags and placards.

As thousands gathered despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which bars unlawful assemblies except at designated protest sites with prior permission, police in riot gear stood behind several layers of metal barricades to stop protestors from moving towards Parliament. Buses were kept ready to detain protesters, while emergency vehicles waited nearby. Internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi.