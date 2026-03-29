'Challenging' situation due to West Asia war, says Modi as he cautions against politicisation of crisis

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also cautioned those politicising the present crisis and said there is no place for self-serving politics in the prevailing situation.

He said those who are spreading rumours are causing major harm to the country.

"Presently, a fierce war is going on in our neighbourhood for a month. These certainly are challenging times. Today, through 'Mann Ki Baat', I would once again urge all my countrymen that we must unitedly overcome this challenge," the prime minister said.