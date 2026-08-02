'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma dies by suicide at home in Rajasthan's Dausa

The 30-year-old resident of Saket Colony was found hanging on Saturday afternoon.

Family members broke open the door, brought him down and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to Kotwali police station officials.

His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Sharma's father, Hitendra Mohan Sharma, runs a medical store, while his wife is a teacher in a private school. The couple has a seven-year-old son.