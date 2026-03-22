Woman killed, seven injured as ropeway trolley crashes in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

The incident occurred shortly after 10 am when the trolley cable snapped while it was descending to the temple's base to drop eight persons who were onboard, a district administration official said.

The victims had arrived there to offer prayers at the Khallari Mata temple, located on a hill at Khallari village in the Bagbahra area, during the ongoing Navratri festival, he said.

A woman, identified as Ayushi Satkar (28) from Raipur, was killed, while seven others were injured and shifted to a hospital, the official said.