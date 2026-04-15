13 killed, 21 injured in massive boiler explosion at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh

The powerful blast occurred at around 2:30 pm in a tube supplying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the Vedanta Ltd power plant in Singhitarai village causing severe burns to workers, Sakti Superintendent of Police (SP) Prafull Thakur told PTI.

Soon after the accident, local administration personnel and police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, he said.

While four workers died on the spot, around 30 others were injured and rushed to different hospitals in neighbouring Raigarh and Bilaspur districts, the IPS officer stated.

"Nine more workers succumbed to injuries later. Twenty-one injured workers are being treated in different hospitals," an Industrial Safety Department official in Raigarh said.

The private company put the death toll at 10.

At least six of the injured are stated to be in critical condition, said power plant officials.