Chhattisgarh: NIA court sentences man to life imprisonment for 2019 Naxal-linked murder

Special Additional Sessions Judge (NIA) Deepak K Gupta in Bhanupratappur on Wednesday convicted Peeluram Anchla, alias Salik Ram (35), under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act and awarded him life imprisonment, they said.

According to the prosecution, on August 26, 2019, Shyamnath Anchla was abducted from his house in Jugda village within the jurisdiction of Koyalibeda police station by a group of armed, uniformed Naxals, including Peeluram, along with 25-30 others.

The prosecution said the Naxals later conducted a “jan adalat” (kangaroo court) and shot Shyamnath dead. A note left by the Maoists alleged that Shyamnath and his father Sunher were acting as police informers.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at Koylibeda police station under the IPC, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Peeluram and others.

The prosecution further said that during a joint BSF-DRG search operation in May 2023, security personnel apprehended Peeluram and two others in a forested area near Kesokodi.

A black walkie-talkie set, Maoist literature, letters, and Rs 6,000 in cash were allegedly recovered from the accused, it said.