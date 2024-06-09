Certificate of election handed over to Rahul Gandhi in presence of Congress leaders

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders from Kerala's Wayanad constituency handed over the certificate of election to party MP-elect Rahul Gandhi in the presence of top leadership in Janpath, Delhi, on Sunday.

The Certificate of Election holds significance as it serves as a document for verifying the identity of the elected representatives when they proceed to the Lok Sabha for their induction ceremony.

It is a document issued by an election authority to declare the winners of an election and certify their eligibility to take office. It is a formal and legally binding statement of the results of an election and is used to verify the legitimacy of the elected officeholders.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was presented with the certificate in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, INC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier on Saturday, several Congress leaders came out and voiced their demand that Rahul Gandhi take over the position of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha citing that he will play a crucial role and this move will ultimately strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel said on Sunday that accepting the position of Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the Union Cabinet will be considered a demotion for him, as he was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the UPA Government headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Patel was the cabinet minister for the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Earlier, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

The PM-designate hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony this evening.

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Mandaviya, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen attending the meeting and can be seen as a certainty in the new government, sources said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were among the others who arrived for the tea meeting.

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. The BJP won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.