Centre to extend free ration for poor by 5 yrs

DURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government will extend for five years the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, covering 80 crore poor people.

“During COVID-19, the biggest concern of the poor was what they would feed their children... Then I decided that I will not let any poor sleep hungry, hence the BJP government started the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” the PM said addressing a rally here for Chhattisgarh elections. Even today, lakhs of poor people have been getting free rice and gram under this scheme which is ending in December, but “your son (referring to himself) who has come out from among you has decided....The BJP government will extend the free ration scheme for 80 crore poor people for the next five years, Modi said.

“The BJP government has made such arrangements that no matter wherever you go in the country, you will continue to get free ration. Modi has given you the facility of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’,” he added.

Modi alleged that Congress treated the poor as a “vote bank” and deceived them.

“Congress has been emotionally exploiting the poor of the country. Congress’ entire game was in the interest of its family and dhanna seth.For Congress, poor is only vote (bank),” he said.

Modi said the BJP worked in the direction of ‘garib kalyan’ (poor’s welfare) with patience and honesty. “The BJP’s policy has resulted in the decline of poverty. In five years, 13.50 crore people have come out of poverty,” he added.