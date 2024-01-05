Centre to buy Army equipment worth Rs 800 cr

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence signed two contracts on Thursday for procurement of 697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) Wagons at a cost of Rs 473 crore with Jupiter Wagons and the procurement of 56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) Mark II at a cost of Rs 329 crore with BEML, the Defence Ministry said.

The Rs 802 crore worth order for BOM Wagons and MMME will be produced with equipment and sub-system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, giving a boost to the indigenous manufacturing and participation of the private sector in defence production, realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the official statement added.

BOM wagons, designed by Research Design and Standard Organisation are specialist wagons used for the mobilisation of Army units. These are used to transport light vehicles, artillery guns, etc. from peacetime locations to operational areas.