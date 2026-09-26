Centre to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh cr in Oct-Mar, FY27 borrowing slashed by Rs 1.2 lakh cr

The reduction in total borrowing indicates the government's commitment to fiscal prudence.

A senior finance ministry official said the reduction is mainly due to switching G-secs maturing in 2026-27 of Rs 1,14,286 crore, a conscious debt-management strategy of the Government of India.

"During 2026-27, the Government of India is expected to have market borrowing of Rs 15,99,506 crore through dated securities, as compared to Budget Estimates of Rs 17,20,000 crore for the ongoing financial year," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has decided to borrow Rs 7,86,000 crore in the second half (H2) of FY 2026-27. This includes Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) issuance of Rs 15,000 crore," it said.

During the first half ending this month, the government would mobilise Rs 8,13,506 crore from bonds, slightly lower than the target of Rs 8.2 lakh crore, to fund the revenue gap.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget presented on February 1 had proposed to borrow Rs 17.2 lakh crore to fund its fiscal deficit projected at 4.3 per cent of the GDP.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit is pegged at Rs 16.9 lakh crore for 2026-27.