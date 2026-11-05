Centre tells SC about setting up of special committee to re-examine UGC’s 2026 equity regulations

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government was examining ways to address the concerns of students and ensure that no section of the student community feels excluded, threatened or apprehensive under the regulatory framework.

"The government is contemplating appointing a committee," the law officer said.

The CJI stressed the need to protect the interests of every student and adjourned the batch of petitions for four weeks.

He said the concerns, welfare and well-being of the younger generation should remain at the centre of the deliberations.

The matter arose in Abeda Salim Tadvi v. Union of India and connected cases.

The 2019 petition was filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who died by suicide after allegedly facing caste discrimination on campuses.

It sought stronger safeguards against such discrimination in higher education institutions.

The UGC notified the 2026 Regulations in January after consultations, superseding the 2012 framework.

In January, the Supreme Court stayed the 2026 Regulations, observing that they appeared prima facie vague and capable of misuse.

It directed that the 2012 Regulations would continue to operate in the interim.